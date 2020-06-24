Lana Condor to star in Greg Berlanti's rom-com 'Moonshot'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 24 (ANI): Lana Condor, the lead actor of 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' franchise, is set to star in another romantic-comedy with a sci-twist.

'Moonshot' is an in-development project at HBO Max and is bankrolled by Greg Berlanti.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming movie is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonised by the best humanity has to offer.

Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

As for Condor's character, she will be a focused and buttoned-up college student, Sophie. She is a woman with a plan, or at least, she was before her boyfriend Calvin moved to Mars, and she decided to go after him.

Chris Winterbauer will direct the project, with Max Taxe set to write the screenplay.

The 23-year-old actor is widely known for her role as Lara Jean in the rom-com 'To All the Body I've Loved Before' film sequel.

'Alita: Battle Angelis' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse' are some of the other movies under her credits. (ANI)

