Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Landmark Theatre bans 'Joker' costumes ahead of screenings

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:11 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): As the release of the much-awaited psychological thriller film 'Joker' is nearing up, some theatres are taking extra precautions to put moviegoers at ease.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Landmark Theatres, the country's largest independent cinema chain, is extending its usual ban on face masks and toy weapons to include all costumes during the film's theatrical run.
The film which is set to hit the theatres on October 4, is estimated to hit the box office records with $80 million domestically in its first weekend.
Directed by Todd Phillips, the film stars ace actor Joaquin Phoenix who will be seen playing the role of Arthur Fleck a lonely man suffering from a disorder that makes him an outcast in his society. The psychological thriller, which follows Fleck as he spirals into the depths of his mental illness and becomes the murderous DC Comics villain, has sparked conversation for its realistic gun violence and brutal scenes.
"I want customers to be comfortable in their surroundings," Landmark president-CEO Ted Mundorff told The Hollywood Reporter, noting Joker's dark themes. Currently, Landmark has 50 theatres across the nation.
Since the 2012 shooting at a midnight screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' in Aurora, Colorado, most movie theatres across the country did not allow customers or employees to wear face masks and face paint or to carry toy weapons. Body costumes, however, have generally been allowed. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:24 IST

Meghan King Edmonds gives update on 15-month-old son's medical condition

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): American television star Meghan Kind Edmonds has given an update about her 15-month-old son, Hart's medical condition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:07 IST

Here's what made Liza Minnelli upset about her mother's biopic

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Months after American actor Liza Minnelli publicly denounced the upcoming biopic about her mother, film's director Judy Garland opened up about the disappointment behind the star.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:06 IST

Miley Cyrus mom Tish Cyrus called her 'bratty millennial'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus just called her 'bratty millennial' for refusing to put her phone down and enjoy the vacation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 06:24 IST

Selena Gomez speaks about 'scariest' moment of her life

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Nearly a year after entering a treatment facility for issues related to anxiety and depression, the 'Come and Get It' singer has opened up about her progress.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:58 IST

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Actress Jennifer Lopez who recently pulled off a stellar performance in 'Hustlers' is set to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside music sensation Shakira.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:21 IST

Here's why Nikki Bella ran away from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Wrestler Nikki Bella recently opened about her first date with boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev in an interview.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 05:05 IST

Tristan Thompson calls ex Khloe Kardashian 'Beautiful' on Instagram

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): It seems like basketball player Tristan Thompson can't take off her eyes from his ex Khloe Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:38 IST

Diddy shares cryptic messages after his ex-girlfriend Cassie wed...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Looks like rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy is trying to forget his ex-girlfriend Cassie who recently tied the knot with Alex Fine.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:25 IST

Finn Wittrock, Zoe Chao to star in 'Long Weekend'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao are all set to star in Steve Basilone's romance drama 'Long Weekend'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:16 IST

Scooter Braun addresses critics following feud with Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Music manager Scooter Braun addressed his critics and haters on feud with Taylor Swift during his appearance on Tony Gonzalez's 'Wide Open' podcast.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:05 IST

Here's Nicki Minaj's first song 'Fendi' after announcing retirement

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj who shocked fan with her retirement announcement to focus on her personal life has featured in a new song 'Fendi' released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 04:05 IST

Selma Blair shows off 'peach fuzz' developed from MS treatments

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Actress Selma Blair who is undergoing treatment for multiple sclerosis showed off 'peach fuzz' developed as a result of chemotherapy.

Read More
iocl