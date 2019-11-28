Larry King (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Larry King (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Larry King opens up about his health conditions on 86th birthday

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 11:47 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): As television and radio show host Larry King ringed in his 86th birthday on Monday, the star opened up about his health and condition in the wake of a heart attack earlier this year.
The star opened up to Extra about his health condition, reported People magazine.
As it turns out, Larry revealed that he experienced yet another scary medical issue in March -- just one month before he underwent heart surgery -- that left him in a coma for weeks.
"I had a stroke," he explained to Extra.
"Everything got better except [for] my left foot, and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they tell me I'll be walking by Christmas. Not bad, I've been walking with a walker."
"It's been a rough year, I don't remember anything since March -- I had the stroke in March," Larry continued. "I haven't driven a car, but I'm back at work and that makes me feel great."
Despite being in the coma -- which according to the former television host "lasted a couple of weeks" -- and undergoing heart surgery afterward, the veteran journalist noted that his doctors have been very impressed with his positive attitude.
"My head doctor said I have an incomparable spirit," he told the outlet at his birthday bash, which was held by the Friars Club at the Crescent Hotel in Beverly Hills.
The heart surgery and stroke are far from the first medical issues that Larry has experienced in his life.
The television personality previously suffered a heart attack in 1987 and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1999.
In 2017, Larry revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer after getting an X-ray during a routine annual physical exam. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 21:32 IST

Hindu Jangagruti Samiti urges Censor Board to halt 'Dabangg 3'...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The Maharashtra and Chattisgarh branch of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has raised concerns over a particular scene in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Dabangg 3' and has asked the Censor Board to eliminate the sequence as "it hurts religious sentiments".

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:28 IST

'Good Newwz': High-octane party number 'Chandigarh Mein' out!

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The first high-octane number 'Chandigarh Mein' from 'Good Newwz' is finally out and it is as stellar as the upcoming film's ensemble cast!

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:06 IST

Jessica Biel calm amid Justin Timberlake's drama with co-star...

Washington D C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): It seems that actor and model Jessica Biel does not want to pay heed to any reports about her husband Justin Timberlake who was spotted outing with co-workers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:53 IST

Makers of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' drop soulful track 'Dilbara' today

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): After making you groove by the party number 'Dheeme Dheeme', the makers of the upcoming comedy-drama 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' dropped the soulful song 'Dilbara' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:15 IST

Still missed: Abhishek Bachchan remembers grandfather Harivansh...

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): "It would have been my grandfather's 112th birthday today," said Abhishek Bachchan while remembering late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 17:25 IST

Elizabeth Banks to direct, star next in 'Invisible Woman'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Elizabeth Banks has been roped in by Universal Pictures for their upcoming horror film 'Invisible Woman.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:03 IST

Michael B. Jordan in talks with Warner Bros to play Superman

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Michael B. Jordan pitched an idea for a new take on 'Superman' to Warner Bros.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 14:42 IST

Scarlett Johansson admits she 'mishandled' transgender casting...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Actor Scarlett Johansson walked down the memory lane and reflected the hard time she experienced when she was widely criticized for defending her choice to play a transgender character.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:45 IST

Scarlet Johanson gets candid on controversial statement on Woodie Allen

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Scarlet Johansson who has recently received backlash for her controversial statement on the American actor and director Woody Allen, gets candid in an interview.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:22 IST

Dove Cameron shares her tattoo stories

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): American actor Dove Cameron discussed in-depth the tattoos she has on her body. She also divulged the reason behind getting inked and the significance every tattoo holds.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:08 IST

Cardi B has no plans to cook this Thanksgiving

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Singer-rapper Cardi B discussed her plans about Thanksgiving and it definitely does not include cooking.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 13:01 IST

Scarlett Johansson says she romanticised marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): Scarlett Johansson is learning from the mistakes she made in the past after marrying actor Ryan Reynolds.

Read More
iocl