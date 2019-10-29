Luke Perry
Luke Perry

Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' deleted scene

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:12 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in 'once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which was released again with deleted scenes.
The actor delivered a stout performance as Wayne Maunder in the ninth Quentin Tarantino flick and those fans who are eagerly excited to watch Perry again, have their chance in the coming weeks as the Charles Manson-era movie is set to release on DVD/Blu-ray and streaming in December.
While the physical and digital releases of the critically acclaimed film will boast 20 minutes of additional footage, it will also include five behind-the-scenes featurettes centered on different elements from the film.
In the film's deleted scenes, the Emmy-winning performer can be seen donning a gray three-piece suit with blue accents and a top hat, his cane in tow as he walks with a limp alongside Olyphant's character toting a saddle as the two men bicker about their relationship, reported Fox News.
In May, film star Brad Pitt praised Perry and marveled at the opportunity to work with the actor, whom he considered a "legend." Perry died in March after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:49 IST

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend unite for new Christmas song

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singers Kelly Clarkson and John Legend are uniting for a Christmas tune but with a slight twist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:46 IST

Premiere of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' cancelled due to Southern...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): The Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming film 'Terminator: Dark Fate' has been cancelled due to ongoing wildfires in Southern California.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:15 IST

Here's how Miley Cyrus' absence is bothering Dolly Parton

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Singer Dolly Parton expressed her sadness over not being able to rope in her favourite star Miley Cyrus for her new Netflix anthology series, 'Heartstrings.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:22 IST

Here's how Jennifer Lopez, Shakira prepping up for Super Bowl show

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): As the countdown for the Super Bowl has begun, singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are excitedly looking forward to their enthralling performance.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:09 IST

Paramount executive producer Robert Evans dies at 89

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): The Paramount executive producer of iconic films 'Chinatown' and 'Urban Cowboy' Robert Evans, passed away at the age of 89 on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:01 IST

Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker reveals interesting facts about...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 : Queen Elizabeth's dressmaker revealed that the beautiful royal christening gown was designed by using an old-fashioned form of dye which was a tea bag.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:25 IST

Princess Diana's mother called her this for dating Muslim men!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Royal fans might feel taken aback after knowing the fact that late Princess Diana was called a "whore" by her mother for dating a Muslim guy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:21 IST

Shabana Azmi defends Shah Rukh Khan, says 'Islam not so weak'

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan who faced backlash after sharing on social media a photo on Diwali in which he sported a tilak, actor Shabana Azmi on Monday came to his defence by calling out "rabid Islamists".

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 20:06 IST

Rishi Kapoor takes on paparazzi for creating noise on Diwali eve

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, known for his outspoken nature, was spotted ranting at the media on Diwali eve.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:35 IST

Embark on a laugh riot with 'Bala's' new poster!

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Wiping away his fans' Monday blues, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new poster of his upcoming film 'Bala', co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 16:55 IST

'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' closest to my heart, says Karan Johar as...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): As multi-starrer movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' clocked three years of its release on Monday, the film's director Karan Johar marked the day by sharing a picture of the hit movie.

Read More

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:53 IST

Why not join the party: Jennifer Aniston on Instagram debut!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): The 'Friends' actor Jennifer Aniston opened up about finally joining Instagram on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Read More
iocl