Late Luke Perry stands out in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' deleted scene

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): Late actor Luke Perry seems to shine out in 'once Upon a Time in Hollywood' which was released again with deleted scenes.

The actor delivered a stout performance as Wayne Maunder in the ninth Quentin Tarantino flick and those fans who are eagerly excited to watch Perry again, have their chance in the coming weeks as the Charles Manson-era movie is set to release on DVD/Blu-ray and streaming in December.

While the physical and digital releases of the critically acclaimed film will boast 20 minutes of additional footage, it will also include five behind-the-scenes featurettes centered on different elements from the film.

In the film's deleted scenes, the Emmy-winning performer can be seen donning a gray three-piece suit with blue accents and a top hat, his cane in tow as he walks with a limp alongside Olyphant's character toting a saddle as the two men bicker about their relationship, reported Fox News.

In May, film star Brad Pitt praised Perry and marveled at the opportunity to work with the actor, whom he considered a "legend." Perry died in March after suffering a stroke at the age of 52. (ANI)

