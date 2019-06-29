Luke Perry
Luke Perry

Late Luke Perry's daughter opens up about dealing with the loss

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:45 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): American actor Luke Perry's daughter Sophie opened up about life after the death of her father in an Instagram Q&A.
According to People, the 19-year-old who is currently doing volunteer work in Malawi, hosted a Q&A session with her nearly 98,000 Instagram followers on Friday.
Several fans of the teenager asked questions about her father, inquiring how she had been coping with the loss since he died suddenly after suffering a stroke in March.
One fan said it was Sophie's positive attitude that has helped her to tackle the loss.
Another wrote: "I lost my dad 7 months ago. I'm much older than you BUT I really look up to you."
To which Sophie responded, "I'm so sorry for your loss. That means a lot to me. I'm dealing with it all the best I can, but I know it's the hardest thing. I wish you all the strength in the world."
Another fan asked if the cast of 'Riverdale', in which her father starred recently as Fred Andrews, had been supportive.
"Everybody, cast and crew, has been so supportive and amazing. I love those guys," she answered. "I'm closer to some than others, but if I needed anything, I could go to any of them."
Another follower asked her how she was doing and added that she came across as "so brave and strong."
"I'm okay. Thanks for asking. How are you?" Sophie started her response. "I wouldn't call myself particularly brave or strong, I'm just doing the best I can. I have all the support in the world and the best family in my corner which makes it a lot easier to be 'brave.'"
Despite the ups and downs the teenager is experiencing in her life after the death of her father, she managed to joke a bit too.
Replying to a fan who asked her if he had watched Riverdale, she said, "No... what is that???"
She then clarified that she was kidding, but admitted that it's "a little bit hard" for her to watch the popular CW drama right now because of the presence of her father on screen.
Sophie in honour of her father, posted a picture on Instagram of herself with Luke and brother Jack who turned 22 on that same day.
"I know this is coming at u a day late but Malawian internet really didn't want to help me out so... it is Father's Day, and dad I miss and love you dearly," she wrote.
She added: "To the brother that blows all others out of the water. To the mentor who taught me to be brave. To the boy who I wrestled with on the trampoline. To the man who is everything I ever wanted to be. Happy birthday, you beautiful beaver boy. I wish I could be with you, now more than ever. But I'll be there soon enough, to watch you kick major ass and have all your dreams, all the dreams I had for you, come true. Watch out though, I've been practising my Canadian Destroyer..."
Jack also opened up about the great loss the family is going through at the moment.
"I think everybody's just doing the best they can and kind of taking it day by day," Jack told PEOPLE in May. "It was kind of wild because there was this private thing obviously for me and family, but, at the same time, the whole world was kind of involved."
Jack added, "I'm proud to know that my dad touched so many people in a really positive way and made them feel better." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:40 IST

Anupam Kher meets Jaitley, finds former FM healthy, happy

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Saturday met former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his residence here and inquired about his health.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:17 IST

In NY, Rishi Kapoor enjoys outing with Ranbir, son-in-law Bharat Sahni

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI) Rishi Kapoor who will make a comeback on the silver screen with 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' was seen spending quality time with his family in New York.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:08 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire third nanny for Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired a third nanny in six weeks to take care for their son Archie after the previous two stopped working for the royal couple amid rumours that Duchess of Sussex is difficult to work for.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:58 IST

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut to come up with Marathi film on 26/11 attacks

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Sanjay Raut who has earlier produced the Marathi film on Bal Thackeray, is planning to come up with a film on untold stories of 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:38 IST

Vicky Kaushal celebrates one year of 'Sanju'

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): As the highly appreciated biopic 'Sanju' clocked one year of its release, Bollywood's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a post to celebrate the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:07 IST

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's 'Mental Hai Kya' renamed as...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): The title of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's next outing 'Mental Hai Kya' has been changed to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 22:00 IST

How love sparked between newly-weds David Foster, Katharine McPhee

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Canadian singer David Foster who recently got hitched with Katharine McPhee knew ever since the beginning that there is something really special about his partner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:33 IST

Kajol shares pictures from family vacay

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Taking time out from their busy schedule, Bollywood's power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol along with children Nysa and Yug have headed for a family vacation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:20 IST

Jon Watts reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting she was in...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): After actor Tom Holland, director Jon Watts too reacted to actor Gwyneth Paltrow forgetting that she was a part of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 20:50 IST

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner host rehearsal dinner

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner showed up to their rehearsal dinner donning matching bright red coloured outfits, while their dinner guests were asked to turn up in white.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:41 IST

Sachin gives driving lessons to SRK, actor responds in a hilarious tweet

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Bollywood powerhouse Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty replies and eccentric sense of humour, had the most priceless response to legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who gave the actor an important driving lesson.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 19:34 IST

Shraddha Kapoor all praises for team 'Saaho' as she wraps up shooting

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor, who recently finished shooting for 'Saaho', cannot stop praising the film's crew for the lovely journey they shared as part of the project.

Read More
iocl