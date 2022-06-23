Late Monacan princess Grace Kelly's granddaughter, Pauline Ducruet to feature in new documentary

Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): Legendary actor and Monacan princess, Grace Kelly's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet, will soon be featured in the latest documentary, titled 'Forming'.

According to Variety, 'Forming' would narrate Ducruet's glamorous life, focusing on her gender-neutral fashion brand, and making sustainable clothing. Ducruet was inspired to create this brand by watching the Monaco royal family women. The documentary would also portray the life of the royal, who is an Olympic diver, standing in the 16th line to reign on the throne of Monaco.

The documentary would also give a sneak peek into the never-before-seen closet archive of Grace Kelly. It wil also give a glimpse of Ducruet's relationship with her mother Stephanie, the Princess of Monaco. Several notable fashionistas of the world are set to make special appearances in the documentary as well.



Paul Beahan and Kapil Mahendra will be the producers along with Nathalia Pizarro and Sandy Climan, known for winning the Golden Globe for the film 'The Aviator', reported Variety.

Producer Beahan revealed that he was intrigued by the 'mystique' and 'glamour' of the Monaco family ever since he was a kid and that his new documentary would narrate the 'role and responsibility' of the young royal Ducruet in advocating fashion for the future.

"The mystique of Princess Stephanie and the breathtaking glamour of Princess Grace Kelly is tattooed on my creative mind... Pauline Ducruet of Monaco, is the perfect blend of both. She is the real deal in her creative endeavours with her fashion line Alter and her commitment to sustainability. 'Forming' showcases the invaluable role and responsibility of a famed young woman coming forward to advocate for the future of fashion." said the producer.

'Forming' will commence shooting in Paris from March, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, Beahan and his co-producer Mahendra are doing some notable work. They recently made a docu-series, titled 'Restaurant Recovery' and are presently working on a new project 'Protect/Serve', another docu-series featuring the life and works of philanthropist, Martin Luther King III. (ANI)

