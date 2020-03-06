New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The upcoming animated adventure comedy 'Scoob' has been scheduled for release in India on May 15.
Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh Tweeted a poster of the movie with the caption that read:
"Featuring characters from the #ScoobyDoo franchise... #Scoob to release in #India on 15 May 2020."
The Tony Cervone directed flick is based on the iconic 'Scooby-Doo' cartoon series. (ANI)
Latest Scooby-Doo flick to hit Indian theatres in May
ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2020 17:02 IST
