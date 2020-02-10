Laura Dern dedicates Oscar for 'Marriage Story' to her parents

California [US], Feb 10 (ANI): Converting her Oscar nomination into a win, Laura Dern was awarded the Best Supporting Female Actor for her performance in the heart-wrenching family drama 'Marriage Story.'

After accepting the coveted prize, Laura, who will turn 53 on Monday, dedicated the Oscar win to her parents.

'Marriage Story' is an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage falling apart but also an effort to keep the whole family in together.

The 52-year-old actress Dern plays the role of a lawyer Nora Fanshaw, who represents Scarlett Johansson's Nicole in her divorce from Adam Driver's Charlie.

American actor Adam Driver plays the role of a stage director and Johansson takes up the character of Nicole, an actor.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was named the best supporting actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.' (ANI)

