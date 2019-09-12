Lea Michele is trying hard to manage her disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American actor Lea Michele, who was diagnosed with the hormonal disorder, is trying hard to not let her condition deter from eating right and working out.

The 33-year-old star, who is suffering from the polycystic ovary, explained to Health magazine, as reported by Page Six, that she had to revamp her lifestyle to combat the condition.

"I think because of my age, that diagnosis, and the fact that I wasn't working a job that kept me dancing every single day, I needed to integrate some sort of more formal workouts," she said of the condition commonly called PCOS.

"I realized that I like workouts with a spiritual element -- whether it's SoulCycle or hot yoga."

Michele is regular with her workouts posts, active adventures and healthy eating habits on Instagram.

Michele has told Health that all signs of PCOS were at bay thanks to various medications and a birth control regimen from when she was younger, but when she decided to nix the meds in her 20s, indicators -- including bad skin and weight gain -- surfaced.

"I didn't know what was going on," she said. "All people wanted to do was give me more medication. I just felt medication wasn't going to be the final cure."

But she finally received answers from a new doctor and learned how to adjust her food habits and lifestyle accordingly.

"It explained everything," she said of the final diagnosis.

"Through diet, I have been able to manage it. But I am very fortunate. There are ways more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with--mine is not as intense." (ANI)

