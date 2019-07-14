Lea Michele pays tribute to ex Cory Monteith on his sixth death anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): Actor Lea Michele on Saturday paid tributes to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith on his sixth death anniversary.

The 'Glee' actor died on July 13, 2013, after an accidental drug overdose.

Michele who costarred with Monteith in 'Glee' met the late actor on the set in 2009 and was in a relationship with him until his death.

The 'Scream Queens' actress took to Twitter to honour him on his death anniversary.

"The light always remains," she captioned the post.

Michele's tribute on Saturday reflected the sentiment of her post last year, when she commemorated the fifth anniversary of his death, reported People.

"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains," she wrote.

Earlier this month, Michele got a tattoo bearing the name Finn, which was the name of Monteith's character on Glee.

"I love working with Cory, I always have," Michele told PEOPLE at Glee's season 4 premiere shortly after Monteith's death. "He really, really inspires me, and he motivates me and I think he's just so talented."

In March, Michele married Zandy Reich in Northern California after almost two years of dating. The ceremony was attended by over 200 family and friends, including the bride's Glee pals Darren Criss and Becca Tobin.

Also on Saturday, Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz paid tribute to Monteith on social media. "Miss you, pal," she wrote.

"Missing him a lot lately," fellow Glee star Heather Morris commented.

"6 years without those bear hugs," former costar Amber Riley also posted on Instagram.


