Lea Michele remembers her late 'Glee' co-stars - Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera

Washington D.C. [USA], July 14 (ANI): American actor Lea Michele on Monday (local time) paid tribute to her late 'Glee' co-stars Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera.

The actors were a part of the American musical comedy series 'Glee' from 2009 to 2015.

Michele paid tribute to the stars by sharing monochrome pictures on her Instagram stories.



She first posted a lovely picture of Cory Monteith, who died seven years ago, on July 13, at the age of 31.

According to People magazine, the reason for his death was a result of "mixed drug toxicity" of heroin and alcohol.

Michele's second post was for Naya Rivera, who on Monday (July 13), was confirmed dead by authorities five days after she disappeared during a lake trip with her young son. She was 33.



Rivera is known for portraying the character of Lopez from 2009 to 2015 which was the finale of the show. She has received several nominations at Grammys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Teen Choice Awards for her role in 'Glee.' (ANI)

