Legendary director Peter Bogdanovich passes away

Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): Oscar-nominated director and champion of Hollywood's golden age, Peter Bogdanovich has passed away at the age of 82.

The filmmaker, critic, and raconteur who served as a bridge between Old Hollywood and New Hollywood died at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes, confirmed his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich to The Hollywood Reporter.

Peter made a splash early in his career with 'The Last Picture Show,' 'What's Up, Doc?' and 'Paper Moon' and served as a surrogate film professor for a generation.



The iconic filmmaker rose to fame when he directed the critically-acclaimed 1971 black-and-white classic, 'Last Picture Show,' which earned 8 Oscar nominations including one for best director. He also famously directed movies like 'Mask', 'Daisy Miller' and also a musical drama 'At Long Last Love.'

Knowing as an ace filmmaker, Pete also appeared on-screen, most notably in a recurring role playing Dr Melfi's therapist, Elliot Kupferberg, on 'The Sopranos.'

On a personal note, Pete was married twice--to 'Illegally Yours' actor Louise Stratten and film producer Polly Platt; but both marriages ended in divorce. He also dated 'Last Picture' star Cybill Shepherd, and also Playboy Playmate model Dorothy Stratten.

The late director is survived by two daughters Antonia Bogdanovich and Sashy Bogdanovich (ANI)

