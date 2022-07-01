Legendary pop group ABBA re-unite after 40 years, watch the stars 'hail a cab'

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Fans around the world were in for an incredible surprise when the members of the legendary pop group ABBA reunited in public for the first time in four decades.

What makes the moment even more special is the humility shown by the Swedish stalwarts, as a member of the group, Benny Andersson, tries to hail a cab in the middle of the road, right in the public eye.

As seen in the video posted by a user on Twitter, Benny Andersson is seen waving at the roadside, to get hold of a cab. Fifteen seconds after trying to get a cab, finally a car arrives and Andersson opens the door for his fellow group members to get inside the cab.

We see the Andersson holding the door for ABBA's vocalists Anni-Frid Reuss and Agnetha Faltskog to get inside the cab. Bjorn Ulvaeus, the group's lead guitarist, is seen entering the cab as the ladies in white get inside.

The legendary ABBA members, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Reuss had come together for a virtual-yet-live performance of their album 'Voyage' at the ABBA arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, East London.

As per Deadline, the pop group wasn't actually on stage performing in the ABBA Voyage event. Film director Baillie Walsh was the man who helped put the pop group ABBA back in the concert arena for the first time in four decades. "Once I decided the show was going to be a live concert with life-size avatars of Agnatha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, I wanted the real world and the digital world to blend, seamlessly," Baillie explains.

It needed bringing ABBA into a studio for weeks of motion capture sessions. "We filmed them for five weeks, and then we worked with body doubles to create younger versions of themselves," added Walsh.



Taking to Twitter on Friday, fashion photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar shared his intrigue, captioning his tweet, "So the legendary ABBA hailed a cab in London. So which station could they have headed to now...?!?" (ANI)