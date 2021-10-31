Legendary singer Bryan Adams tests positive for coronavirus

Washington [US], October 31 (ANI): Veteran singer Bryan Adams has tested positive for COVID-19.

Adams was set to perform at Tina Turner's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. However, a last-minute positive Covid test rendered him unable to attend, reported Variety.



Adams contracted coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

Country star Keith Urban stepped in for Adams at the ceremony to perform.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi also recently tested positive for coronavirus. He cancelled his concert appearance in Miami Beach after learning about his COVID-19 diagnosis. (ANI)

