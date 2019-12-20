Lego and Universal Studios likely to tie the knot soon

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 20 (ANI): International toy brand Lego is in the process of striking a partnership deal with Universal Studios for producing a series of movies based on the theme of its toy collection, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

This development comes after the toy behemoth parted ways with the Warner Brothers in early fall.

The producer of the previous Lego movies, Dan Lin, is pitching himself again to retain his former position.

The Lego-Warner Bros. partnership initially began as a success story with 2014 'The Lego Movie' proving to be a big hit and the Lego rendition of Batman from 2017 followed the same course.

Things started to fall apart when 'The Ninjao Movie' of late 2017 and 'Lego Movie: The Second Part' from this year bombed out in the box office. (ANI)

