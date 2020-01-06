Leonardo DiCaprio all suited-up at the red carpet of Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Megastar Leonardo DiCaprio made a striking appearance at the red carpet of the 77th Golden Globes in a black tuxedo on Sunday (local times).

The 'Titanic' actor was joined by his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

While Pitt slayed the hunk look in his tuxedo, Robbie raised the glam quotient with her black sequined dress.

DiCaprio has been nominated for the category of Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and Pitt has been named in the category for best-supporting actor for the same comedy-drama.

Margot Robbie, on the other hand, has been nominated in the category of the best female actor in supporting role for her much-acclaimed series 'Bombshell'.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

