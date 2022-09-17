Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's 'cozy' picture goes viral amid dating rumours

Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were recently spotted getting 'cozy' in New York City, the two sparked relationship speculations after they were photographed kissing at an after-party held by the "Titanic" star's friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol during New York Fashion Week.

The picture of the two is doing the rounds of social media, ever since the duo have been photographed together.

According to Fox News, the 47-year-old actor and the 27-year-old supermodel were pictured having a close conversation last Saturday at Casa Cipriani.

In the photo, The "Wolf of Wall Street" star rested his hand on Hadid's shoulder.



"Gigi is having fun with it," an insider told E! Online Friday. "She is not interested in anything serious."

The insider clarified that the two are not in an "exclusive" relationship but told the outlet DiCaprio is "interested" in the Vogue cover star.



"Leo has been asking mutual friends about Gigi and wants to get to know her," the source said. "They have hung out several times, and he is interested."

Ahead of their outing last weekend, a source told E! News that DiCaprio and Hadid had started seeing each other. "Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other," the insider said. "Gigi thinks he's a really cool guy."

The source noted that the "majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties."

Last month, the 'Revenant' star announced his breakup with his four-year girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

DiCaprio has a lengthy history of dating women and models far younger than the Oscar winner. The majority are under the age of 25. Hadid, on the other hand, was two years late.

For six years, Hadid dated Zayn Malik on and off. Khai, the former couple's two-year-old daughter, was born in September 2020.

They started dating in November 2015, but broke in October when the former One Direction singer allegedly grabbed Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

According to court documents acquired by Fox News at the time, the 28-year-old allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical injury."

However, despite their split, Hadid and Malik "have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up," according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly in June. (ANI)

