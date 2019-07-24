Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, image courtesy: instagram
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, image courtesy: instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt attend 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' premiere

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:13 IST

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt who have been exchanging praises for each other lately posed together at the premier of their upcoming Quentin Tarantino flick 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'.
The grand event of the movie which stars DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, respectively, had an old school set up with a 1960s soundstage design, reported USA Today.
During the premiere, many fans got lucky to click their desired selfies with the film's actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, who also signed several autographs. On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio snagged phones from outstretched hands to expertly take pictures with fans.
Although the ace actor embraced modern technology and advance social media tools, he emphasised on how computer and machine is having a negative impact on cinema.
"We're entering this age of streaming where things are so immediate and all of the sudden you have eight episodes of a new brilliant show that you can watch almost every other day. So when you're talking about a movie that's shot on film, that is physically transformed into 1969 with no CGI, this is kind of a real throwback to an era of filmmaking that we're not going to see anymore. In a way, it is a bit of a dinosaur. I just hope that we're going to have this communal, theatrical experience of going to see a great piece of art all together and enjoy it," he told reporters at the event.
Brad Pitt who looked stunning in a three-piece suit remembered his early acting days. "I just couldn't believe someone let me in. I love movies all my life and suddenly to be in an epicenter where they were being made that was cool," he said about arriving at his first movie.
Ever since the two actors started attending promotional events for 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', they have been expressing admiration for each other.
"He's not only made great choices as an actor, not only is he extremely talented, but he's (also) incredibly easy to work with and that's the dynamic that I think both of us needed in this film," DiCaprio said of Pitt during his recent interaction with E! Online.
Talking about the plot of the film and how Pitt fit into it, he said, "We needed to have guys that implicitly knew this town, knew this industry and knew this type of relationship of, you know, guys that are professionals but then become family."
Earlier this month, Pitt asserted that he is looking forward to working with DiCaprio again. "We talked about doing Jerry Lee Lewis, Dean Martin stories. I want to do a Christmas album," Pitt said jokingly.
If DiCaprio and Pitt's off-screen chemistry is any indication, the upcoming film will turn out to be a blockbuster.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is slated to release in India on August 9, this year.
Other than the Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were also spotted at the premiere. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 15:11 IST

Vicky Kaushal recollects his journey on ghats of Varanasi as...

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal took a walk down the memory lane and revisited the time spent on the ghats of Varanasi as his film 'Masaan' clocked 4 years on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:27 IST

James Cameron teams up with Nat Geo for 'Mission OceanX'

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Ace Hollywood director James Cameron is set to head the interesting project for National Geographic titled 'Mission OceanX' which will follow a groundbreaking ocean exploration mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:04 IST

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz planning post-wedding bash in Italy!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Months after tying the knot, supermodel Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are buckling up for a post-wedding bash in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:59 IST

Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers Robin William on his birthday

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Actor-producer Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her late co-star Robin Williams' birthday by sharing a heartfelt note on how she planned to celebrate his the day in his honour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:46 IST

Hrithik's 'Super 30' tax-free in Delhi

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): After securing tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30', which is roaring at the box office, was on Wednesday declared tax free in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:35 IST

Taika Waititi turns Adolf Hitler in upcoming satire 'Jojo Rabbit'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Before he steps into the directorial chair for 'Thor: Love and Thunder', filmmaker Taika Waititi shared the teaser trailer of his upcoming anti-hate satire 'Jojo Rabbit' where he is seen playing Adolf Hitler.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:33 IST

'Playmobil: The Movie' trailer: Daniel Radcliffe is on a mission...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): The trailer of Daniel Radcliffe-starrer 'Playmobil: The Movie' is out, and it seems like the actor is on a mission to save the world.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:32 IST

Here's why Brad Pitt is in no mood to join Instgram

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI) : If you are waiting for Brad Pitt to treat your Instagram feed with life updates, it is "never gonna happen" as the actor isn't joining the photo-sharing application anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:01 IST

Wesley Snipes tells fans to 'chillaaxx' on Mahershala Ali's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actor Wesley Snipes has asked his fans to "chillaaxx" as he opened up about what he feels about Mahershala Ali playing the titular character in 'Blade' reboot, the role which once belonged to him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:50 IST

Will Smith starrer 'Spies in Disguise' adds Rachel Brosnahan,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Will Smith, Tom Holland starrer forthcoming animated feature 'Spies in Disguise' has added Rachel Brosnahan along with Reba McEntire to its cast.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:34 IST

Connected from the minute I heard 'The Sky Is Pink', says Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): As 'The Sky Is Pink' is set for a world premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra said that she "connected" with the film "from the minute she heard it".

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:22 IST

Only I can write a film on Sahir Ludhianvi: Javed Akhtar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar is of the view that if there is someone who can write a film on renowned poet Sahir Ludhianvi, it is none other than himself.

Read More
iocl