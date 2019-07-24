Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt attend 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' premiere

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt who have been exchanging praises for each other lately posed together at the premier of their upcoming Quentin Tarantino flick 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'.

The grand event of the movie which stars DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, respectively, had an old school set up with a 1960s soundstage design, reported USA Today.

During the premiere, many fans got lucky to click their desired selfies with the film's actors Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, who also signed several autographs. On the other hand, Leonardo DiCaprio snagged phones from outstretched hands to expertly take pictures with fans.

Although the ace actor embraced modern technology and advance social media tools, he emphasised on how computer and machine is having a negative impact on cinema.

"We're entering this age of streaming where things are so immediate and all of the sudden you have eight episodes of a new brilliant show that you can watch almost every other day. So when you're talking about a movie that's shot on film, that is physically transformed into 1969 with no CGI, this is kind of a real throwback to an era of filmmaking that we're not going to see anymore. In a way, it is a bit of a dinosaur. I just hope that we're going to have this communal, theatrical experience of going to see a great piece of art all together and enjoy it," he told reporters at the event.

Brad Pitt who looked stunning in a three-piece suit remembered his early acting days. "I just couldn't believe someone let me in. I love movies all my life and suddenly to be in an epicenter where they were being made that was cool," he said about arriving at his first movie.

Ever since the two actors started attending promotional events for 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', they have been expressing admiration for each other.

"He's not only made great choices as an actor, not only is he extremely talented, but he's (also) incredibly easy to work with and that's the dynamic that I think both of us needed in this film," DiCaprio said of Pitt during his recent interaction with E! Online.

Talking about the plot of the film and how Pitt fit into it, he said, "We needed to have guys that implicitly knew this town, knew this industry and knew this type of relationship of, you know, guys that are professionals but then become family."

Earlier this month, Pitt asserted that he is looking forward to working with DiCaprio again. "We talked about doing Jerry Lee Lewis, Dean Martin stories. I want to do a Christmas album," Pitt said jokingly.

If DiCaprio and Pitt's off-screen chemistry is any indication, the upcoming film will turn out to be a blockbuster.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is slated to release in India on August 9, this year.

Other than the Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were also spotted at the premiere. (ANI)



