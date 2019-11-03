Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 3 (ANI): Actor Leonardo Di Caprio praised teen climate activist Greta Thunberg after the two met in California this week.

The 'Titanic' star, who is a staunch environmental campaigner, met the 16-year-old and shared pictures of their meeting. In the post, he called her a "leader of our time."

"There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways - but Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time," he wrote on Instagram.

"History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted," he wrote, adding: "I hope that Greta's message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over."

DiCaprio said that it was an "honour" to meet Thunberg and that he is "optimistic about what the future holds" thanks to young activists like her.

"She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet," he added.

According to Fox News, the 44-year-old Oscar winner is a vocal climate change activist, however, he has taken some heat in the past for his preference for fuel-guzzling private plane travel. (ANI)

