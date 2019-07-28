Leonardo DiCaprio jokes about his favourite dish with cast of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Washington D.C [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has disclosed that he prefers pupusas to tacos.

According to Fox News, the 'Titanic' star revealed the information in an interview with the cast of "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood."

The cast of the film was asked about their favorite kind of Mexican food. Brad Pitt who also stars in the film as Cliff Booth opted for tacos.

"I'm a pupusa man, myself," DiCaprio said.

"Better than tacos to me, I gotta go with them," Remezcla reported and as cited by Fox News.

Pupusas - a thick corn tortilla often stuffed with cheese, refried beans or meat - are actually Salvadoran, not Mexican, but that didn't stop the Internet from going crazy.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is set in 1969 and features Margot Robbie as the late Hollywood actor and Polanski's ex-wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered the same year in August by followers of Charles Manson, as an American criminal. (ANI)

