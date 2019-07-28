Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio jokes about his favourite dish with cast of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 22:33 IST

Washington D.C [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has disclosed that he prefers pupusas to tacos.
According to Fox News, the 'Titanic' star revealed the information in an interview with the cast of "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood."
The cast of the film was asked about their favorite kind of Mexican food. Brad Pitt who also stars in the film as Cliff Booth opted for tacos.
"I'm a pupusa man, myself," DiCaprio said.
"Better than tacos to me, I gotta go with them," Remezcla reported and as cited by Fox News.
Pupusas - a thick corn tortilla often stuffed with cheese, refried beans or meat - are actually Salvadoran, not Mexican, but that didn't stop the Internet from going crazy.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is set in 1969 and features Margot Robbie as the late Hollywood actor and Polanski's ex-wife Sharon Tate, who was murdered the same year in August by followers of Charles Manson, as an American criminal. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 23:19 IST

Wishes pour in for Huma Qureshi who turns 33 today

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Huma Qureshi turns 33 today and scores of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday girl.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:58 IST

Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic as 'Omkara' clocks 13 years

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): As Omkara completed 13 years today; Ajay Devgn went down the memory lane and recollected his memories of the film. The 'Singham' actor remembered his iconic film in a Twitter post and wrote, "13 Years To Omkara. Throwback to the great saga of love, ambition, treach

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:45 IST

Power couple Deepika, Ranveer pose out love

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Bollywood's power couple -- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone -- who leave no stone unturned to express their love and admiration towards each other, are dishing out couple's goals on social media in the recent post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:20 IST

Sarah Hyland reveals she is 'stalking' bridal accounts

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland who recently announced her engagement with Wells Adams seems to be in total wedding mode!

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:15 IST

Kim Kardashian is now re-labelling 2 million garments with 'Kimono' logo

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Forced to change the name of her clothing line Kimono after being accused of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian shared with fans that close to 2 million garments of the shapewear line have been produced and the reality star is now in the process of covering up

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:35 IST

'Sadak 2' schedule wrap: Alia Bhatt brags about her 'old man'...

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): Work seemed fun for actor Alia Bhatt who was shooting in Ooty for 'Sadak 2' with father Mahesh and sister Pooja Bhatt. And after days of shoot in the beautiful Tamil Nadu town, the actor announced the schedule wrap.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:28 IST

Anne Hathaway starrer 'Modern Love' to stream on Amazon Prime

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Soon-to-be mother Anne Hathaway is all set to star in Amazon Prime's new romantic comedy series 'Modern Love' which will start streaming on October 18 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry restrict neighbors from speaking to them

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): It seems like the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish to maintain a distance from their new neighbours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:00 IST

Cardi B misses baby Kulture's first steps

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B's darling daughter is growing up fast and recently took her first steps. However, the 'Money' singer sadly missed the big moment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:50 IST

Ethan Hawke helped daughter Maya to land role in 'Once Upon a...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Actress Maya Hawke who is playing one of Charles Manson's family members in the upcoming film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' revealed that it was her star father Ethan Hawke who helped her land the role in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:43 IST

Meghan Markle's half-brother urges Queen to resolve their family feud

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. urged the Queen to resolve their family feud.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:38 IST

Javed Akhtar asks Shekhar Kapoor to see 'a good psychiatrist'

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): A recent tweet from noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur got him engaged in a war of words with renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

Read More
iocl