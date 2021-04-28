Leonardo DiCaprio likely to star in remake of Oscar-winning 'Another Round'

Washington [US], April 27 (ANI): After winning the Oscar for best international feature film, 'Another Round' is getting the Hollywood treatment. The movie is all set for an English-language remake with actor Leonardo DiCaprio likely to play the lead role.

As per Variety, the Danish dramedy about four friends who engage in an epic drinking binge will be remade in English. DiCaprio is being eyed to star in the film in the role originated by Mads Mikkelsen, but there is no formal deal in place.

DiCaprio's production company Appian Way acquired rights following a bidding war that reportedly involved Jake Gyllenhaal's production company Nine Stories, as well as Elizabeth Banks.

The remake will be executive produced by Thomas Vinterberg, who landed a surprise Oscar nomination for directing the original movie. Along with Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jorgensen and Kasper Dissing will also serve as executive producers.

Vinterberg also co-wrote 'Another Round' with Tobias Lindholm. However, he would not be directing or writing the upcoming version. The English remake would be bankrolled by Endeavor Content and Makeready.



'Another Round' is a comedy-drama film directed by Vinterberg. The film centres on four friends who consume booze on a daily basis to test a theory that maintaining a certain blood alcohol content level inspires creativity and affects their daily lives. Along with Mikkelsen, the cast included Danish actors Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe.

While accepting the award at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, Vinterberg gave an emotional speech that paid tribute to his 19-year-old daughter, who was killed in a road accident four days into filming 'Another Round'.

"We wanted to make a film that celebrates life," he said. "We ended up making this movie for her, it's her monument."

He added, "You're part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere."

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2020, and was released in Denmark in September 2020.

Earlier, it was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award this year for Best Foreign Language Film. (ANI)

