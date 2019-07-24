Leonardo DiCaprio says Brad Pitt is 'easy to work with'

Washington D.C. (USA), July 24 (ANI): And the bromance continues! Praising his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio said Brad Pitt is "extremely talented" and "incredibly easy to work with".

Ever since the two actors started attending promotional events for their upcoming film, they have been exchanging praises for each other.

"He's not only made great choices as an actor, not only is he extremely talented, but he's (also) incredibly easy to work with and that's the dynamic that I think both of us needed in this film," DiCaprio said during his recent interaction with E! Online.

Talking about the plot of the film and how Pitt fit into it, he said, "We needed to have guys that implicitly knew this town, knew this industry and knew this type of relationship of, you know, guys that are professionals but then become family."

Earlier this month, Pitt asserted that he is looking forward to working with DiCaprio again. "We talked about doing Jerry Lee Lewis, Dean Martin stories...I want to do a Christmas album," Pitt said jokingly.

Set in the backdrop of 1969 Los Angeles, the trailer features DiCaprio and Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.

If DiCaprio and Pitt's off-screen chemistry is any indication, the film will turn out to be a blockbuster.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is slated to release in India on August 9, this year. (ANI)

