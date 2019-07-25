Leonardo DiCaprio says he accepts ebbs and flows of his profession

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): With just a few days to go for the release of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' where he will be seen as a fading Hollywood star, Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio said that he will keep waiting for good projects when he will be less wanted in the industry.

"I wait. I wait around until something good pops up," the actor told Variety on being asked what he would do when he is not as wanted as he is now a la the character in his forthcoming film.

"I know there are ebbs and flows in everyone's careers -- sometimes they're a little hotter, sometimes you may not be hot at all -- but if you love what you do, you gotta just keep doing it," DiCaprio added.

When asked about his retirement plans, he said, "I suppose at one point I might retire, but I always looked at this as the greatest gift anyone has ever given to me."

"I feel like I won the lotto so I'm going to keep going as long as they'll have me," he added.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt, who is also starring in the film with DiCaprio, added that "it's important to have other things going".

"Listen, I'm really happy to be in this film. I love this film, but it's really important to have other things going, that you enjoy doing," he said.

Sharing his view on retirement, the actor said that he'll "just wake up and organically it will be done."

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' also features Margot Robbie.

Apart from DiCaprio, Pitt, and Robbie, the film also stars late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It has been produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.

The film is slated to hit the domestic screens on July 26 and will release in India on August 15 this year. (ANI)

