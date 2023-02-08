Leonardo DiCaprio sparks dating rumours with 19-year-old model

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): Leonardo DiCaprio is in the headlines for his dating life again! The 48-year-old is now being linked with a 19-year-old model -- but sources have told the US-based media house Page Six that the two aren't even dating.

According to Page Six, the 'Titanic' star was pictured seated next to model Eden Polani at a music event, fueling the unsubstantiated relationship rumours.

However, sources denied the rumours while speaking to Page Six - "There is zero truth to this. He was seated next to (Polani) at a music party, along with many other people."

The source said a photo made it seem like they were together, but, "It's just silly. Leo clearly can't be dating every single person that (he's) in a room with."



During Grammy weekend, the two attended Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP.

Four months ago, Leonardo was linked with model Gigi Hadid.

DiCaprio and Hadid were first romantically linked in September during Fashion Week. Page Six reported they were hanging out at a loft party in Soho. They were also spotted at Casa Cipriani.

A source told Page Six at the time that the pair was "getting to know each other" and "taking it slow..." They've "mostly [been] hanging out with groups and solo a handful of times," said an insider.

Later that month, DiCaprio was spotted in Milan the same day Hadid walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, as per Page Six. (ANI)

