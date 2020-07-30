Leonardo DiCaprio to develop utopian series 'Island'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's production house, Appian Way, and In Good Company Films are all set to develop a utopian series 'Island', which is based on Aldous Huxley's novel of the same name.

According to Variety, the writer's final book, published in 1962, revolves around the story of a cynical journalist shipwrecked on the fictional utopian island of Pala in the Indian Ocean.

Originally tasked with exploiting Pala's natural resources, he uncovers an independently developed society and embraces the people, their culture and traditions. His experience and adventures alter the course of his mission.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson are the executive producers for Appian Way along with George DiCaprio and Roee Sharon. Andrew Alter and Jason Whitmore will executive produce for IGC Films, cited Variety.

Appian Way Productions is a Los Angeles-based film and television production company founded by DiCaprio and has been producing credits on more than a dozen feature films, including 'The Aviator', 'Shutter Island', 'The Ides of March', 'Runner Runner', 'The Wolf of Wall Street', and many more. (ANI)

