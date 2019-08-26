Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental fund pledges $5 million towards Amazon preservation

California [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio's new environmental fund with Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth has pledged USD 5 million towards the preservation of the Amazon rainforest as wildfires continue to ravage "the planet's lungs".

Named 'Earth Alliance', the money is being demarcated under an emergency Amazon Forest Fund, CNN reported while quoting the organisation.

"#EarthAlliance has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with $5m to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires," the organisation tweeted.

The money will be demarcated between five local organisations which are "combating the fires, protecting indigenous lands, and providing relief to the communities impacted." They include the Instituto Associacao Floresta Protegida (Kayapo), Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB), Instituto Kabu (Kayapo), Instituto Raoni (Kayapo) and the Instituto Socioambiental (ISA).

As per media reports, talks were held on the Amazon wildfires during the ongoing G7 summit in Biarritz. (ANI)

