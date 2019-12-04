Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone addresses the 22-year age gap between them

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 04 (ANI): Actor and model Camila Morrone opened up about the scrutiny surrounding her relationship with actor and environmentalist Leonardo Di Caprio who is 25 years older than her.

"I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," 22-year-old Morrone said.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone said she gets why the public is fascinated by her relationship. "I probably would be curious about it too," she added, reported E-News.

The model is currently promoting her latest film 'Mickey and the Bear,' and revealed how the 'Titanic' star is a "sensitive subject" for the actor because, besides the age gap, many might assume he helps her land these roles. Further, Morrone hoped that as her career continues to grow, her identity won't always be attached to the 45-year-old actor.

"I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I'm slowly getting an identity outside of that," Morrone told LAT.

"Which is frustrating because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation." (ANI)

