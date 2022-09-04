Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured girlfriend Maria Beregova flaunts abs while lingerie shopping in London

London [UK], September 4 (ANI): Days after Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio's break up with Camila Morrone, his newly linked flame Maria Beregova was recently seen flaunting her washboard abs while lingerie shopping in London.

According to Daily Mail, Beregova has been linked to the 'Inception' actor after spending time with him during a trip to Saint Tropez back in July. On Friday, she was seen strolling around London, dressed in a colour block white and navy Chanel crop top which accentuated her abs.

Beregova, a Ukrainian model who grew up in Switzerland where she attended a private boarding school, paired the top with a pair of low-waist blue denim jeans with distressed knees. The 22-year-old rounded up her look by adding silver chains with cross pendants and pearl-glazed earrings. Her choice of shoes was a pair of black and white Nike Dunk trainers, the outlet reported.

As per Daily Mail, the Ukrainian beauty was seen carrying a cream and blue crossbody handbag hung over her shoulder and in her right hand, she held a bag from lingerie brand La Perla, after spending time in the Sloane Street store browsing the available pieces.

The outlet stated that she chose a variation of black and white lace lingerie garments, with pieces from the luxury brand starting at GBP 100 and ranging to over GBP 1,000. After shopping for underwear, she moved on to Selfridges to take a look at the designer handbag options. Beregova seemed to like a cream Sac De Jour leather tote, which retails for GBP 1,950.

This expensive shopping spree comes soon after earlier it was announced that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have split after four years of dating. The duo had been linked since January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado, and they made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020, as per People magazine.

According to Daily Mail, rumours about Leonardo and Beregova being together started after being seen together in St Tropez where she had arrived after splitting from her husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, who runs a property and fashion empire in Monaco and is the grandson of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi's henchman. During the trip, she reverted to her maiden name of Beregova during the trip.

This new romance between the Ukrainian model and Leonardo seems to reinforce the unconfirmed theory that the actor never dates a woman over the age of 25. (ANI)