Leslie Mann joins Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Leslie Mann has been roped in to star in adaptation fantasy 'Blithe Spirit' based on the renowned play by Noel Coward.

Mann joins the already star-studded star cast that includes, Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Julian Rhind-Tut, Emilia Fox, Dave Johns, James Fleet, and Judi Dench.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, directed by Edward Hall, has been penned by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard, and Piers Ashworth.

The adaptation of Cowards' classic comedy focuses on a best-selling crime novelist, played by Stevens, whose desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite a medium, recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a seance in his home.

Leslie Mann's past credits include, '17 Again' (Co-starring Zac Efron), 'The Comedian' (co-starring Robert De Niro), and Knocked Up (co-starring Seth Rogen). (ANI)

