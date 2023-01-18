'Letterkenny' spinoff: Jared Keeso's 'Shoresy' coming up with another season

Washington [US], January 18, (ANI): And the Bulldogs are back! A spin-off of the Canadian sitcom 'Letterkenny,' 'Shoresy', will be exclusively released on Hulu for a second season of six episodes.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the comedy's first season, which included six episodes, launched on Hulu in May 2022. The show focused on the foul-mouthed fan favourite Shoresy (Jared Keeso), who relocated to Sudbury, Northern Ontario, to support the faltering Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs ice hockey team. The ice hockey squad at the triple-A level is still trying to avoid losing.

https://twitter.com/hulu/status/1615393643124121600



Keeso and Jacob Tierney are the creators of "Letterkenny," which originally appeared as the YouTube series "Letterkenny Problems."

The series was broadcast on television via Crave and debuted in February 2016. Hulu purchased the Crave show's exclusive streaming rights in May 2019. "Letterkenny" Season 11 debuted in December 2022, and Season 12 will be released in December 2023.

The Season 2 cast will feature Jonathan-Ismael Diaby (Dolo), Keeso (Shoresy), Tasya Teles (Nat), Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Sanguinet), Blair Lamora (Ziigwan), Keilani Rose (Miigwan), Terry Ryan (Hitch), Ryan McDonell (Michaels), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ, also seen in 'Letterkenny'.

The show's executive producer, creator, author, and star is Keeso. Kaniehtiio Horn is a producer, and Tierney serves as director and executive producer. The second season's filming will start this spring in Sudbury, Canada. (ANI)

