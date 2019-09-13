Liam Hemsworth enjoys vacation post split with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): While Miley Cyrus is packing on PDA with Kaitlynn Carte, Liam Hemsworth opted to make the best out of time with his family and friends.

After a few weeks of filling divorce from the 'Wrecking Ball' singer, Hemsworth jetted off to Australia for spending some quality time with loved ones.

The actor was joined on his vacation by his brother Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and other friends. They went off to a private trip to Makepeace Island.

"Another little hidden gem in Australia. Thanks for the hospitality Make Peace Island !!," Chris shared on Instagram with several snaps from the trip.

Elsa added, "Fun trip with the best company! Australia."



The trip is, of course, a wonderful escape for the star who recently faced a hard time because of his breakup with Miley Cyrus.

While the actor has not given any statement on the split, despite a cryptic Instagram post, a source previously revealed that Liam Hemsworth is willing to keep things private, reported E-News.

"He needed to get out of town and away from it all to be able to get some perspective. He is with the people he loves and just taking each day as it comes. Everyone has been very supportive and trying to take his mind off of things. He's not in a rush to figure out where to go next," an insider previously shared with E! News. (ANI)

