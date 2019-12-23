Liam Hemsworth happy to be moving on amid divorce from Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 22 (ANI): Seems like actor Liam Hemsworth is enjoying spending time with model Gabriella Brooks, as he is happy to be moving on amid his divorce from Miley Cyrus.

According to a source to Us Weekly, "Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella," as Brooks was also spotted having lunch with Hemsworth and his parents in Australia, on December 13.

As per the pictures published by the Daily Mail, the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth were spotted greeting Brooks with hugs and smiles.

To which the source confirmed that Hemsworth's family really likes her and approves of her which is very important to Liam.

Two months earlier than the sighting with family, the 29-year-old actor, Liam was spotted making out with Australian actor Maddison Brown during a date night in New York City.

To which the source told, "Liam and Maddison weren't that serious and were mainly having fun together,"

The 'Isn't It Romantic' actors' rebound romances come after his split from Cyrus after almost eight months of marriage in August.

The 'Party In The USA' singer, Miley announced their separation in August, a day after she was spotted snuggling with reality TV star Kaitlyn Carter. Their romance just lasted for one month. After which Cyrus is now dating another Australian, singer Cody Simpson.

Just 11 days after Cyrus confirmed their breakup, the actor filed for divorce. The source told that Liam is not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on. (ANI)