Liam Hemsworth returns to Instagram post split with Miley Cyrus

Aug 29, 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): After his split with Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth is now sliding back to social media.
The actor who confirmed parting ways with the pop singer on August 12 has returned to the online platform with happy news regarding his upcoming project.
"Excited to announce a movie I worked on called 'Killerman' will be released in the USA on August 30th," he shared with his 13 million fans and followers on Instagram.
Further expressing his gratitude towards the flick's crew, director and his co-actor, Hemsworth said, "I'm incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honour to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favourite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography."
"Blood, sweat, and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent film making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen," the 29-year-old continued.

Miley Cyrus rep revealed on August 10 that the couple called it quits after less than eight months of marriage.
The 'Wrecking ball' singer and Liam first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.
They have had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot at their Nashville home in December 2018. (ANI)

