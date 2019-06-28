Liam Hemsworth to star in untitled action thriller series

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Liam Hemsworth is all set to star in an untitled action thriller.

The 'Hunger Games' star has been roped in to play the lead character of Dodge Maynard who is an extra-caring and possessive for his pregnant wife. Maynard later accepts an offer to play a deadly game where he discovers that he is not the hunter but the prey, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is focused on depicting how far an individual can go for their life and family.

Prior to this, Hemsworth only made brief appearances in American shows 'Workaholics' and 'The Muppets'.

The upcoming series is being produced by CBS Television Studios and penned by Nick Santora who has earlier written the script for 'Sopranos'. 'Mad Men' director Phil Abraham will direct the show.

Hemsworth is the husband to singer Miley Cyrus whom he met on the sets of 'The Last Song' after which the two started striking the romantic chords.

The couple tied the knot just before Christmas on December 23 and confirmed their nuptials on Instagram.

The couple has always been vocal about their love and support for one another. Whether it's the star-studded 2019 Met Gala or on social media, the newlyweds never cease to be one of the best and happening couple around. (ANI)

