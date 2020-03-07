Liam Hemsworth's parents join him on his lunch date with Gabriella Brooks

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 7 (ANI): Actor Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks were seen having an intimate lunch with his parents on Friday.

In the pictures obtained by E! News, Liam and Gabriella went to a Roadhouse Cafe located on Byron Bay.

Liam who sported a casual look was seen in a white T-shirt and sunglasses while Gabriella matched in a white tee with a pair of blue denim shorts.

The couple who went public with their relationship in January this year seems to be steadily moving forward as their lunch date turned into a family affair when Liam's parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth joined the two.(ANI)

