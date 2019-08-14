Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth

Liam "leaning on" Chris Hemsworth for support after split with Miley Cyrus

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American actor Liam Hemsworth, who is going through a rough patch after his split with Miley Cyrus, is "leaning on" on his family and elder brother Chris Hemsworth for comfort.
The 'Isn't It Romantic' star is "really sad" after parting ways with his wife, reported Us Weekly.
"Liam is really sad about the breakup. His family has been taking care of him, and he's been leaning on Chris throughout his trip to Australia," a source told Us Weekly.
News of Liam and Miley's split broke on Sunday. The two parted ways after less than a year of marriage. A day earlier, Miley was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus told Us Weekly in a statement on Saturday.
"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," the rep added.
While the two have remained tight-lipped about their separation, Liam released a note to his fans yesterday on Instagram.
"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he wrote.
On Tuesday, the 'Hunger Games' actor was photographed surfing down under with Chris. The 'Isn't It Romantic' star, dressed in a black suit, looked solemn during the outing.
Meanwhile, Cyrus returned to the recording studio in a few days after the split. The 'Can't Be Tamed' singer shared a photo on her Instagram account yesterday featuring her at a music studio with headphones on leaving her fans convinced that she was recording new music and based on the recent news, it's safe to say that the star has a lot to sing about these days.
Whether it's her breakup with Liam or her lavish vacation with close friend Kaitlynn, there is a whole lot to take inspiration from.
Miley and Liam first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.
They've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot at their Nashville home in December 2018. (ANI)

