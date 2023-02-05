Liam Neeson compares UFC to a bar fight, calls fighter Conor McGregor "little leprechaun"

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): Hollywood actor Liam Neeson recently opened up about how he really feels about UFC fighting -- and Conor McGregor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news, Neeson sat down with Men's Health to answer some of the internet's most burning questions for him, starting with his thoughts on mixed martial arts fighting.

On an episode of 'Don't Read the Comments', Neeson said, "UFC, I can't stand... That, to me, is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, 'No, you're wrong -- the months of training we do ...' Why don't you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That's the next stage of the UFC. I hate it."



Sharing his thoughts on famous UFC fighter McGregor, he added, "That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he's fit, and I admire him for that. But I can't take it," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from this, Neeson also talked about the lightsaber fight between his Qui-Gon Jinn and Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi in 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace'.

"I'll tell you what we did the first day we had to take out lightsabers out. Ewan and I did this at the exact same time: We pulled out lightsabers out and went 'dzhhhhhhewww.' George Lucas said, 'You don't have to do the sound effects. We put those in later.' We felt like twats," the actor said, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

