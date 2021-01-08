Lil Nas X reveals his plans to collaborate with Miley Cyrus

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): American rapper Lil Nas X revealed his plans to collaborate on a song with pop star Miley Cyrus which got postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to People, the 'Holiday' star and Cyrus who joined hands for a virtual concert series titled 'Amazon Music Holiday Plays' ahead of Christmas are soon going to unite for a song that went adjourned due to COVID-19.



On Wednesday (local time), while disclosing about the undone plans on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live' show Nas X said, "We didn't get to meet up or anything. But, you know, maybe it'll happen now."

People reported that Nas X had earlier collaborated with the father of the 28-year old star Billy Ray. The collaborative project went on to become his breakout No. 1 single, making it hold the all-time record for most consecutive weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Of the late, the 21-year-old star Lil Nas X released his single, 'Holiday' ahead of Christmas. The two-minute forty-seven-minute video which sees Nas X as a modish Santa Claus accumulated more than 90 million views. (ANI)

