Lil Rel Howery puts out his second HBO comedy special

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): Lil Rel Howery has scheduled his second HBO stand-up comedy special.

According to Variety, after "Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw" in 2019, this will be Howery's second HBO stand-up special.

In the following weeks, the new programme will be recorded in Chicago, the city where Howery was born. Then, it will be accessible on HBO and HBO Max.

The chance to film another HBO comedy special is a dream come true, but even more so this time because Howery is eager for the world to witness what happens when she returns to her origins. It will be a welcome home to remember!



Howery has recently been recognised for his work as an actor in addition to his well-known work as a stand-up comedian. In the Oscar-winning film "Get Out," directed by Jordan Peele, he is best known for his role as TSA agent Rod Williams.

Since then, he has been in movies including "Free Guy," with Ryan Reynolds, "Fatherhood," with Kevin Hart, "Bird Box," with Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, and "Get Out" co-stars LaKeith Stanfield, and "Judas and the Black Messiah," with Daniel Kaluuya and Keith Stanfield.

Howery co-created and starred in the Fox sitcom "Rel" for television. Moreover, he has appeared in the episodes of "South Side," "Insecure," and "The Chi."

He co-starred with Jerrod Carmichael in "The Carmichael Show" on NBC, and Carmichael also directed Howery's debut HBO special. Prior to this, he had served as a guest host on the ABC late-night programme "Jimmy Kimmel Live", as reported by Variety.

UTA, Fourth Wall Management, The Aziza Work Group, and Cohen & Gardener LLP are Howery's agents. (ANI)

