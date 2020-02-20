Lili Reinhart believes 'Riverdale' co-star Luke Perry's spirit visits her

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 20 (ANI): Almost a year after the demise of her 'Riverdale' co-star Luke Perry, actor Lili Reinhart recently revealed she has been missing the former and believes that his spirit has been visiting her.

The 23-year-old actor took to her Twitter to share her experience on Wednesday and recounted a particular dream that she had about her late co-star.

"I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," Reinhart tweeted.

The actor said she feels that Perry's spirit has been visiting her during her sleep.

"Looking back on it this morning. I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he is smiling brightly on the other side," she said.

The tweet from the 'Riverdale' star comes two weeks before Perry's death anniversary of Perry.

Perry, who is known for his much-acclaimed projects, like 'Beverly Hills 90210' and 'Riverdale' passed away on March 4 last year following a massive stroke. (ANI)

