Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse are back together!

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 10 (ANI): Actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who co-star in the American drama series 'Riverdale', parted ways in July and nearly two months after their break-up, they are back together.
The 22-year-old actor suggested this was the case during an interview with Coveteur, reported E! News.
At one point during the interview, which was conducted recently, Reinhart opened up about her plans for Halloween.
"I think I'm leaning in towards a character for Halloween," Reinhart said.
While revealing her plans for Halloween, she referred to Sprouse as her "boyfriend."
"I think I'm going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don't want to spoil it if it's not going to happen, but it's a TV duo," she added.
That's right! She said "boyfriend."
Back in July, reports spread that the 'Riverdale' co-stars had called it quits after two years of dating.
A source told E! News the two broke up earlier in the summer but "could be heading back in the direction of getting together."
Reinhart and Sprouse broke their silence about the split later that month after they graced the cover of W.
"BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know s--t," Reinhart wrote on Instagram alongside the magazine cover.
She also gave her Twitter followers some words of wisdom.
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my ass," she wrote.
The duo has always been tight-lipped about their relationship.
"At first, I didn't want things private," Reinhart told the magazine, noting that Sprouse had encouraged the boundaries between their personal and professional lives.
"Now that I'm X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he's encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we've been together, and no one will until we're ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It's really special," she added.
In addition to talking about her Halloween plans with Sprouse, Reinhart dished on her new movie 'Hustlers', including how her character's style was inspired by "slutty Hannah Montana."
On the work front, Reinhart and Sprouse have been busy filming the fourth season of 'Riverdale', which is all set to return to The CW this fall. (ANI)

