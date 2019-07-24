Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse's relationship felt "super heavy" before breakup

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may have parted ways, but they are trying to keep things as professional as possible on the sets of the American drama series 'Riverdale'.

The two recently broke up after dating for over two years. Considering the 'Riverdale' co-stars were all smiles at the show's Comic-con 2019 panel which took place earlier this week, their split has caught their fans off guard, who have expressed their shock on social media.

A source close to the former couple spoke to People, revealing that the pair's friends didn't expect them to be together in the "long run."

"Their friends didn't really expect them to last in the long-run," a source told People.

"At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed," the source added.

The source also revealed that their relationship felt "super heavy" ahead of the split.

"Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They're both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible," the source said.

News of the co-stars' breakup came earlier this week after the two were seated next to each other at Riverdale's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Although the two kept it amicable in front of fans, they reportedly kept their distance from one another at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party on Saturday, with the 'Betty Cooper' actor sticking by the sides of her other co-stars including Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

Throughout their two-year relationship, both Reinhart and Sprouse have been vocal of their desire to keep their romance private.

"Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together," Sprouse told People in March, last year.

"I think that in many ways it's offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it's also a badge of honour because it means you're creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective," he said, adding, "I just never talk about it because it's not anyone's right to know."

Reinhart told Harper's Bazaar, as cited by People a few months later, "I'm not okay talking about my relationship. I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now."

But despite withholding details on their relationship, the two seemingly confirmed their romance when they walked the 2018 Met Gala carpet together. The pair also attended this year's Camp-themed Met Gala together just two months ago and has routinely shared photos of one another on social media.

The duo has been busy filming the fourth season of 'Riverdale', which is all set to return to The CW this fall. (ANI)

