Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual

Washington D.C. [USA], June 4 (ANI): Weeks after splitting up with boyfriend Cole Sprouse, actor Lili Reinhart on Wednesday opened up about her sexuality and identified herself as a bisexual.

The 'Riverdale' actor took to Instagram stories to share that she will be joining the LGBTQ+ For #BlackLivesMatter protest in West Hollywood, California, and talked about her sexuality.



"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join," she wrote alongside a flyer that had the details of the event.

This comes weeks after the 23-year-old ended her three-year-long relationship with 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actor Cole Sprouse. (ANI)

