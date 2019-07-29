Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart makes first public appearance post break-up with Cole Sprouse

ANI | Jul 29, 2019

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): American actor Lili Reinhart who recently called it quits with her boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse made her first public appearance post her break-up.
According to People, the 22-year-old actor was spotted sporting casuals in Vancouver, Canada -- which is where the CW drama series 'Riverdale' shooting is taking place.
Reinhart was seen arriving at the airport on Saturday in acid-washed, high-waisted jeans and a black top, which she accessorized with a black jacket, bag and sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers.
Reportedly she and Sprouse had parted ways last week after two years of togetherness. Reinhart and Sprouse, who play love interests in Riverdale, kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con party in San Diego on July 20.
Reinhart, however, appeared to take the split in stride, cracking a joke on Instagram after she was seated next to Sprouse and co-star KJ Apa at the show's panel.
"Please don't put me between these two ever again," she captioned the picture of the three together.
A source had told People that the stars' break-up was expected as things weren't going good between them.
"Their friends didn't really expect them to last in the long run," the source said.
"At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed. Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much. They're both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible," the source added.
The W interview which took place two months prior to the apparent breakup, witnessed the duo insisting on giving it separately.
During her interview, Reinhart discussed the couple's decision to keep the details of their relationship out of the public eye, saying it was Sprouse's idea.
"At first, I didn't want things private," the Hustlers actor said.
"Now that I'm X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he's encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we've been together, and no one will until we're ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It's really special." (ANI)

