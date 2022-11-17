Lily-Rose Depp reveals why she avoids addressing her father Johnny Depp's controversies

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Hollywood star Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp has revealed the reason she avoids weighing in on the controversies surrounding her famous father.

According to Variety, during a new Elle magazine profile, Lily-Rose spoke about her silence regarding her father and stated she refuses to be defined by the men in her life.

She said, "When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal ... I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts."

"I also think that I'm not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there," continued Lily-Rose, reported Variety.

This year, her father spent several months in a court trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Testimonies from it detailed his alleged abusive behaviour toward Heard and his unprofessional behaviour on film sets such as the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.



Meanwhile, during the magazine profile, Lily-Rose also addressed claims she's a "nepo baby," as the actor-model is Johnny Depp and French star Vanessa Paradise's daughter.

"I'm familiar," she said about the accusations, adding, "The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part, according to Variety.

Lily-Rose also said such accusations don't carry the same weight in other professions.

"If somebody's mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you're not going to be like, 'Well, you're only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.' It's like, 'No, I went to medical school and trained,'" she said.

Lily-Rose has been building an acting career since 2014 with credits that include 'The King' opposite Timothee Chalamet. In 2017, she was nominated for the most promising newcomer at France's Cesar Awards.


