Lindsay Lohan gets nostalgic in throwback photo with Meryl Streep

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 6 (ANI): Hollywood actor and singer Lindsay Lohan got all nostalgic as she posted a throwback picture with veteran actor Meryl Streep on Instagram.

The picture shared by the 33-year-old actor was the cover of a 2006 W magazine featuring her and Streep, reported People magazine. The two actors shared the screen in 2006 musical drama 'A Prairie Home Companion' for director Robert Altman.

Keeping the caption minimal, Lohan wrote "Good old times," with the picture in which the two Hollywood beauties were seen posing cheek-to-cheek. Scores of fans commented on the picture afterward.



Since the 2006 cover picture with Streep, Lohan has been seen in various television shows and movies, she was recently seen judging Australia's music reality show 'The Masked Singer'.

She made a solid comeback in the music industry after 11 long years with her EDM number 'Xanax', about mental health in September this year. (ANI)

