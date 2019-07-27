Lindsay Lohan goes semi-topless for a perfect picture pose

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor-songwriter Lindsay Lohan shared a revealing picture of herself where she can be seen wearing a sequined pink dress with an unzipped back.

The 33-year-old star shared the picture on Instagram where she was seen flaunting her tattoo and a hint of cleavage.

"My POSE," she captioned the click.



Earlier this month, the star shared a nude mirror selfie on the night before she ringed her 33rd birthday. She positioned her arms and legs strategically as she posed and only left a pink bow and cake emoji in the caption.

The star is all set to judge the Australian edition of 'The Masked Singer,' which the show announced earlier this month on social media.

Apart from the actor, other people roped in to judge the show are radio host Jackie O, pop sensation Dannii Minogue, comedian David Hughes and Osher Gunsberg.

She posted a video on Instagram showing off her best Australian accent.

"G'Day mates. I'm here in Australia," she said in the clip.

"I feel honoured to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show," said Lohan expressing her happiness of joining the series. "Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who's behind the masks." (ANI)

