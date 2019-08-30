Lindsay Lohan premieres teaser of latest single 'Xanax' after 11 year break

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor and singer Lindsay Lohan premiered a teaser for her latest single 'Xanax'.

The singer who premiered the song on Virgin Radio Dubai's 'The Kris Fade Show,' as reported by Variety, also shared that the new song is about "anxiety and pressure and taking care of yourself."

The song stands to be the 33-year-old's first release in 11 years, apart from a cameo appearance on a Duran Duran record.

Aside from her gig as a judge on 'The Masked Singer Australia' and her short-lived Vanderpump-like reality show 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club,' the actor has always remained relatively quiet following her 2008 single 'Bossy.'

Her first album, 'Speak,' was released in 2004 and eventually certified platinum. The next year she quickly followed up with her second and last album, 'A Little More Personal (Raw),' in 2005.

The singer since then had been hinting about her return to music through social media for some time now. In June, she had shared an Instagram picture of herself in a recording studio and mysteriously captioned it with a headphones emoji.

The singer showed off her musical ability during her childhood days. She collaborated on soundtracks for some of her Disney films like 'Confessions of a Drama Queen.' (ANI)

