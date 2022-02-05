Lindsay Lohan spills details about wedding dress plans

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): Actor Lindsay Lohan has gotten busy with her wedding planning and has said she'll be a "low-key" bride but will have multiple dresses on her big day.

According to People Magazine, the 'Mean Girls' actor, 35, revealed in November that she is engaged to Bader Shammas.

Recently, in an interview, Lohan shared an update on piecing together her nuptials. When asked what kind of bride she'll be, Lohan said, "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."



"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

Expressing her desire to wear multiple dresses, Lohan said outfit changes are "the best part."

Back in February 2020, Lohan sparked romance rumours when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.

In the picture, Lohan could be seen happily posing between a man in a black jacket and Bastille drummer Chris "Woody" Wood, who performed with his band that night. Also among the group was Lohan's sister Aliana and rocker Dan Smith.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader. such a magical night," she wrote alongside the photo at the time. (ANI)

