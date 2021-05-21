Lindsey Vonn steps out with Diego Osorio months after splitting from fiance P.K. Subban

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn appears to have moved on from ex-fiance P.K. Subban with actor Diego Osorio, as suggested by new photos of the pair.

According to Page Six, the 36-year-old ski champion was spotted with Osorio hitting the streets of Soho in New York City on Wednesday (local time). The blond beauty was seen going casual donning a faded AC/DC T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and sneakers. Osorio went with an all-black ensemble and a pair of colourful kicks.

Former Olympic skier Vonn and the 'Drug Mule' actor stopped by Olive's for an iced tea and also visited Oliver Peoples glasses before walking to dinner.



As per Page Six, Osorio is the first man the athlete has been seen stepping out with since her December 2020 split from her ex-fiance, New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together," "He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote in a social media post at the time.

"However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time," she added.

Soon after, the couple ditched their shared mansion, leading Vonn to purchase her own Beverly Hills bachelorette pad for a cool USD 3.4 million.

As for Subban, the NHL star tested positive for COVID-19 in April, fully recovering from the virus by mid-May, CBS Sports reported. (ANI)

